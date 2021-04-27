Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

