Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.