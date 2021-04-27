Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $440.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $446.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

