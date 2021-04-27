Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $648.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $588.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

