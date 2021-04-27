Reviewing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Loncor Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus price target of $13.26, suggesting a potential upside of 70.01%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Resources has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Loncor Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 17.03 $16.40 million $0.09 86.67 Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Loncor Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Loncor Resources N/A -8.84% -8.32%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Loncor Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

