Reviewing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SRAX and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 88.61%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Troika Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $3.58 million 28.04 -$16.86 million N/A N/A Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -369.86% -107.87% -60.08% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRAX beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

