Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 5% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50. 6,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

