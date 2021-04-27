Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 5% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50. 6,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $660.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
