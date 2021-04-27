Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,446 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $371.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.