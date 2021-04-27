Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.11

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.11 and last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 18350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Insiders have sold a total of 76,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,260 in the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

