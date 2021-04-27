Rigel Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,183.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $49.00 or 0.00088903 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $205,764.41 and approximately $32,183.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

