Rigel Finance Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $49.38 or 0.00089800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $207,345.97 and $27,354.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

