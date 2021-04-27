Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 817.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $663.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

