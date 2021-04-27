RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.24 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RNG opened at $330.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $215.05 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -268.71 and a beta of 0.70.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

