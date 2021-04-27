RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

