RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0989 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and $3.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

