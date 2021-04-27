Rise Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $29,479.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005842 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00047028 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 176,837,403 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

