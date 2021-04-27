RMPL Price Up 17.5% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $732,830.52 and $6.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RMPL has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.