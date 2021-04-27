Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 623,912 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623,912 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $308,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 1,045,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The stock has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

