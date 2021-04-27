Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Waste Management worth $200,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

WM stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $135.51. 24,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,261. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.