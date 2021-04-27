Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 34,154 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $185,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $317.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

