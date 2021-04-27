Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 78,618 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,618 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Intuit worth $286,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $416.72. 12,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

