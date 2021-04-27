Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $170,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

