Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $119.38 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $119,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 352,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

