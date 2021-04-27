Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $147.33 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,814.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.44% of Peloton Interactive worth $147,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 161,881 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 174,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,497. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

