Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $160.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $28.10 on Tuesday, hitting $710.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The firm has a market cap of $681.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

