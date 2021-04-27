Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $163.91 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $163,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.16.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $19.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.82. 532,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.