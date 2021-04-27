Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $168.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $168,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.91. 64,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.91. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

