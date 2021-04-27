Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $229.08 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $229,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

