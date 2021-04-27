Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $249.06 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $249,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.75. 61,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

