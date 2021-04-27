Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $522.22 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,059 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of PayPal worth $522,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

