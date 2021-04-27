Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $182,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. 688,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

