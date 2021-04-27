Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,734 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $296,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVDA traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $616.65. 151,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479,450. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.84 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $383.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

