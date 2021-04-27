Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 530,302 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,302 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of Eli Lilly and worth $396,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

