Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,585 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of Cummins worth $224,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $54,854,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

CMI stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $256.19. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

