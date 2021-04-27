Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,481,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 408,743 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Oracle worth $384,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 272,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885,979. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

