Robert Charles Kopple Buys 50,000 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.
CVE VLC traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 226,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.29. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.
About Velocity Minerals
