Robert Charles Kopple Buys 50,000 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.

CVE VLC traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 226,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.29. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

