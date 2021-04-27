Robert W. Baird Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Neutral

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

