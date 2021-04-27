Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

