Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

NYSE:RKT opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

