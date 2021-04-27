Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $187.31 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $187.31 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $18.22 or 0.00033121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

