Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. 125,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 44,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

