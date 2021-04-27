Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.01. 613,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.92. The firm has a market cap of C$30.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

