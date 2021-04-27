Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 320 price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

