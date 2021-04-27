Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 432 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 432 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

