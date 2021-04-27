Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $50,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.17 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

