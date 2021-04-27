Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.75-$15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.67. Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.61-$3.65 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $308.17 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.01 and a 200-day moving average of $408.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

