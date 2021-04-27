Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.75-$15.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.78.

NYSE:ROP opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $308.17 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

