Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Shares of ROP traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.86. The stock had a trading volume of 786,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,788. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $323.33 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

