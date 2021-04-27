Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.750-15.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.75-$15.00 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded up $13.49 on Tuesday, hitting $445.86. 786,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.12 and a 200 day moving average of $408.88. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $323.33 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

