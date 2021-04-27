Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.86. 786,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $323.33 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.12 and a 200 day moving average of $408.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

